Thadam remake: Adiya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur’s crime-thriller titled Gumraah

Chandigarh, May 10

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime-thriller gets a title. The film has been called ‘Gumraah’. It is a Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil hit ’Thadam’, which starred Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep.

Based on true events, the film features Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role and Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a cop. The film promises to showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Murad Khetani made the announcement on his Instagram:

According to the makers, Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule on May 10 along with Mrunal Thakur, who has kick-started the second schedule in Mumbai. Ronit Roy too will join the shoot soon.

"Thadam" followed the story of a murder investigation by the police, who find two lookalike suspects claiming to not know each other.

