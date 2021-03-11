Thadam remake: Adiya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur’s crime-thriller titled Gumraah

Chandigarh, May 10
Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime-thriller gets a title. The film has been called ‘Gumraah’. It is a Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil hit ’Thadam’, which starred Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep.
Based on true events, the film features Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role and Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a cop. The film promises to showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.
Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.
Murad Khetani made the announcement on his Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
According to the makers, Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule on May 10 along with Mrunal Thakur, who has kick-started the second schedule in Mumbai. Ronit Roy too will join the shoot soon.
"Thadam" followed the story of a murder investigation by the police, who find two lookalike suspects claiming to not know each other.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre
Seeks government's reply on protecting citizens from seditio...
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Charges framed against Hurriyat leader, 7 others for selling Pakistani MBBS seats in J-K
Huge amount of money received in lieu of such admissions fro...