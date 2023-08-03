‘Thank you for the trust’

ANI

After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave a green signal to Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2, the actor expressed gratitude to the members of the board for trusting them. “Vishwas rakhne ke liye abhaar (Gratitude for trusting us),” Akshay posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film Gadar 2.

OMG 2 has been under the scanner ever since the makers unveiled the film’s posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board, as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film’s religious theme. OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna. In the new part, he will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva.

