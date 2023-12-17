Thank you, Morocco

Actor Mohit Raina had support from the Moroccan army while shooting for the series The Freelancer: The Conclusion.
The action in the show looks real because they actually used real arms and ammunition of the Moroccan army in the series.
Talking about the same, Mohit said, “We had support from the Moroccan army as well, they used to supply arms and ammunition to us for the shoot, but only after submitting our passports. Working with an international crew is pretty much like an amalgamation of cultures.”
He added, “There was a little bit of a drawback in terms of communication because they mainly speak French. The cast too brought together people from different nations too.”
The Freelancer: The Conclusion also stars Anupam Kher along with Kashmira Pardeshi. The series also features talented actors like Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis and Sarah Jane Dias among others.
The series is based on the book A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers, created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey, and produced by Shital Bhatia. It airs on Disney+ Hotstar.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...