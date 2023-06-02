That '70s Show star Danny Masterson faces up to 30 years in prison for rape

Danny Masterson, the actor best known for his role in That 70s Show, was found guilty of two counts of rape in a Los Angeles retrial. The jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after deliberating for seven days spread over two weeks. They could not reach a verdict on the third count, that alleged Masterson raped a longtime girlfriend. They had voted 8-4 in favour of conviction.
