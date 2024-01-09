The action-packed trailer of Indian Police Force breaks records with 60 million views within 24 hours

When it comes to action and blowing up cars, nobody can do it better than director Rohit Shetty. The trailer of next chapter of his iconic copverse- Indian Police Force has been a rip-roaring success within fans and the fraternity applauding it immensely.

The trailer was trending and garnered record breaking 60M+ views within 24 hours across all social media platforms. Rohit Shetty’s digital director debut is nothing short of a mass entertainer with high-octane action sequences and power-packed performances.

Featuring talented actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi as a leading trio, the trailer showcases a glimpse into the mission of these bravehearts, promising a big action spectacle. The audiences have gone gaga over the amazing stunts, thrilling visuals and the grand scale of action sequences in the show that brings out the true essence of Rohit Shetty’s creation.

It’s set to premiere exclusively on January 19.