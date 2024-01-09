The action-packed trailer of Indian Police Force breaks records with 60 million views within 24 hours

When it comes to action and blowing up cars, nobody can do it better than director Rohit Shetty. The trailer of next chapter of his iconic copverse- Indian Police Force has been a rip-roaring success within fans and the fraternity applauding it immensely.
The trailer was trending and garnered record breaking 60M+ views within 24 hours across all social media platforms. Rohit Shetty’s digital director debut is nothing short of a mass entertainer with high-octane action sequences and power-packed performances.
Featuring talented actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi as a leading trio, the trailer showcases a glimpse into the mission of these bravehearts, promising a big action spectacle. The audiences have gone gaga over the amazing stunts, thrilling visuals and the grand scale of action sequences in the show that brings out the true essence of Rohit Shetty’s creation.
It’s set to premiere exclusively on January 19.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maldives tourism body condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi, calls India 'closest neighbour'
Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of...
Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry
ADGP says they have rounded up some suspects
2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat
The accident takes place around 11.30 pm on Monday
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
The exclusive enclave will comprise 1,113 luxury residences ...
16 trains running late due to fog; Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
The IMD predicts that the maximum temperature is likely to h...