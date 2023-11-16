 The adaptation of revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s song Karar Oi Louho Kopat by renowned musician : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • The adaptation of revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s song Karar Oi Louho Kopat by renowned musician

The adaptation of revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s song Karar Oi Louho Kopat by renowned musician

The adaptation of revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s song Karar Oi Louho Kopat by renowned musician


Sheetal

Karar Oi Louho Kopat…
Bhenge Fel, Kor Re Lopat…
Rokto Jomat Shikol-Pujar Pashan-Bedi…

(Break down those iron gates of the prison, completely destroy them, let the stone altar where the blood-clotted shackles are worshiped disappear)

TheSE lines were once part of the song of revolution, but have now been accused of being misinterpreted by AR Rahman in the latest OTT release Pippa. While the film received positive feedback from the viewers and critics alike, at the same time the song Karar Oi Louho Kopat did not go down well with Bengalis across India as well as Bangladesh.

Apparently it is a rendition of the song sung in 1922, written and composed by revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. And, most importantly, it wasn’t expected from Oscar-award-winning music composer Rahman!

About the original

Considered as a sacred anthem, it was then directed against the British rulers and the lyrics have stood the test of time. The late poet, writer and musician is revered as the national poet of Bangladesh. So, fans of Nazrul and his book Nazrulgeeti found it to be a mockery of the patriotic song. They immediately called for its removal from the film. Amongst the opposing groups were Nazrul’s grandson and granddaughter, Anirban Kazi and Anindita, who felt that the rendition by Rahman has spoilt the feel and music of the original.

Apology analysis

In their defence, the makers of Pippa issued an apology that read, “In light of the current discourse surrounding the song Karar Oi Louho Kopat, the producers, director and music composer of the film Pippa wish to clarify that our rendition of the song is a sincere artistic interpretation, embarked upon only after securing the necessary adaptation rights from the estate of the late Kazi Nazrul Islam, whose contribution to the musical, political and social landscape of the Indian subcontinent is immeasurable. This album was created as a tribute to the men and women who dedicated their lives to the liberation of Bangladesh and keeping in mind the sentiments of their struggle for freedom, peace and justice. We approached the making of this song by faithfully following both the letter and the spirit of the license agreement for the lyrics, as duly signed with the late Kalyani Kazi and witnessed by Anirban Kazi. Our intent was to pay homage to the cultural significance of the song while adhering to the terms set forth in our agreement, which permitted us to use the lyrics with a new composition. We understand the emotional attachment that audiences may have to the original composition, and while all art is inherently subjective, if our interpretation has hurt sentiments or caused unintended distress, we offer our sincere apologies.” Rahman is yet to comment on this issue.

Know the difference

After the controversy caught the attention of more listeners, fans compared the original song with the recent release, and found Rahman’s version as a romantic and folksy number, which is poles apart from the original. Nazrul Islam’s grandkids even refused to accept the public apology issued by the makers and asked them to remove their names from credits. They claimed that while their mother Kalyani Kazi did give permission for the rendition, it didn’t allow the composer and the maker to completely change the composition. According to Nazrul’s fans, Rahman’s composition is almost celebratory and as such is entirely different from the one composed by Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Fact check

The original song was composed by the legendary poet Nazrul as an ode to freedom, and to fight the barriers of oppression. It was written for the legendary freedom fighter Chittaranjan Das upon his wife’s request after the former was imprisoned by the British rulers. It was first published in 1922 in the magazine Banglar Katha (Stories of Bengal) and later included in Nazrul’s book Bhangar Gaan (Songs of Breaking Free). Recorded in 1949, the song is a sacred anthem for Bengalis in both India and Bangladesh. The revolutionary Nazrul was also arrested the following year. Nazrul’s song was first recorded in June 1949 and folk singer Girin Chakraborty sang it.

On the other hand, in Pippa, this song has been used in the context of the Battle of Garibpur, which took place on November 20, 1971. This was during the Bangladesh Liberation War where the citizens of the erstwhile East Pakistan had rebelled against West Pakistan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final, Shami takes seven wickets

2
Trending

Viral Video: Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu played cricket for 10 years, bowled out likes of Rohit, Pujara, Jadeja, still wasn't picked, says 'mera dil tut gya'

3
Entertainment

‘Grace is a quality few have, you have none’: Masaba Gupta slams Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark against her parents

4
India

Mallikarjun Kharge removes Shashi Tharoor as professional Congress chief

5
J & K

38 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

6
Punjab

After SC prod, Punjab Assembly secretariat writes to governor for proroguing Budget session

7
World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Kohli for 50th ODI ton: Happy to see young boy grown into ‘Virat’ player

8
World Cup 2023

Key moments: How India defeated New Zealand to enter ICC World Cup final

9
Entertainment

When Salman Khan almost played Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's brother in a movie

10
World Cup 2023

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain from all formats after disastrous World Cup campaign

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...

India raises Khalistan issue with UK regarding safety of its diplomats in the country

India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK

With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...

‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia

‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia

Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...

CM Bhagwant Mann attends cycle rally against drugs at Ludhiana’s PAU

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana

25,000 people registered for the rally which starts from Pun...


Cities

View All

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Political, religious banners, hoardings dot Amritsar city landscape

Bandi Singhs: Sikh panel to meet Banwari Lal Purohit

Confectionery shop owner’s killing: Third murder suspect arrested with pistol

SGPC celebrates foundation day at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Encroachments in Chandigarh's Sector 29 mango garden to be razed

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses to start soon

Air quality of Chandigarh improves to ‘moderate’ level after Diwali

Dadu Majra dump: Come out with solutions, contract, High Court tells Chandigarh civic body

3 months on, work on Phase II of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh yet to begin

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

AQI stays ‘severe’, no relief in sight for Delhi residents

Sanctuary to be renamed after Birsa Munda: Lieutenant Governor

My arrest a bid to stifle voice, AAP leader writes from jail

Insufficient expansion of DTC fleet to blame for poor air: Congress

3 held for murder of relative

3 held for murder of relative in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar: Two arrested for killing transgender over rivalry between two groups

Decomposed body found in field

Implement SC orders on stubble burning: Spl DGP

Canada-based smuggler nominated for trafficking

CM Bhagwant Mann attends cycle rally against drugs at Ludhiana’s PAU

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

CM to flag off mega cycle rally against drug menace today

Cops, cyclists pedal 44 km to collect soil from martyr’s village

Atal Apartments project set to begin next week, if all goes well

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Cable war: Akali Dal Patiala leader, 3 others booked for attempt to murder

Patiala man trying to save son stabbed to death

World COPD Day observed

Minister comes in support of leader