'The Archies': Big B’s heartfelt note for Agastya Nanda is about ‘SONrise’ and blessings

'The Archies' Indian adaptation is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar

A still from 'The Archies' teaser; Amitabh Bachchan. Instagram/amitabhbachchan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

‘The Archies’ teaser has caused a stir among the fans of the comics and as much excitement among Bollywood followers. The Zoya Akhtar directorial debuts not one but three star kids, one of whom is Aastya Nanda, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. It’s a moment of joy and pride for Big B and he made sure to express his happiness to the world.

The legendary actor shared the poster and teaser of ‘The Archies’ and wrote, “another SONrise .. my GrandSON .. all the blessings Agastya .. love you (heart emoji). Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in (sic)."

Uncle Abhishek Bachchan and sister Navya were quick to drop hearts for Agastya as Big B celebrated his launch.

Here's Big B's post:

Agastya is the son of Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited.

The Indian adaptation of ‘The Archies’ is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced under Tigger Baby Films’. The film features an ensamble cast including debutants Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter), Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter). The film will be released in 2023 on streaming platform Netflix.

#agastya nanda #amitabh bachchan #the archies

