The art of tying

Santwinder Singh Waraich is an influencer with a considerable social media presence. The young man from a humble background inspires today’s generation by his sense of fashion.
Santwinder says, “I don’t believe in numbers. The only thing that I give importance to is making an impact among the Sikh youth. I have got positive feedback for being a turban-wearing Sikh influencer and wish to inspire more Sikh youth to do so.”
Recalling back his first move towards a career as fashion influencer, Santwinder says, “When I got an award for tying the best turban in the college, I thought of stepping into the world of fashion. I started it from Instagram and YouTube page came afterwards. I also collaborated with some brands and after that I become a fashion model.”
— Harleen Kaur
