The attack on a refugee camp in Rafah has highlighted Israel’s disregard for the ceasefire. Celebs condemn the incident

An Israeli drone struck a camp at Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, which was housing displaced Palestinians, on Sunday night, leaving as many as 45 people charred to death. On Instagram more than 15.5 million people shared the same story; All Eyes on Rafah trended as innocent lives, including children and women, were lost.
Bollywood celebrities reacted to the news on their social media handles.
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of post on Instagram stories. One of those read, “This comes after the ICJ ruled on Friday for Israel to ‘immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah’. There are no words for this horror. It must stop. Ceasefire now.”
Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Radhika Apte and Amy Jackson also expressed shock. Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, “Came across a really disturbing video of beheaded children in Rafah. One cannot just ignore this anymore. When will this end?”
Swara Bhasker had earlier been part of Free Palestine Movement. She wrote, “We live in a world that expects us to have a balanced response to babies being beheaded and burnt alive in tents! There are no words, only curses in my heart for the smug white men (and women and people) who did this, enabled this, abetted this, funded this, made a narrative to normalise this and celebrated this. May every moment of your life be haunted by the cries of babies.”
Actress Amy Jackson, while sharing a post from UNICEF spokesperson, wrote, “Living our privileged lives while innocent people endure genocide…as a mother, the pain and suffering of the 6,00,000 terrified, mostly orphaned children in Rafah is unimaginable. Our society has lost its moral compass. Film festivals and media outlets silencing outcry against genocide highlight the injustice in our world today. We demand a ceasefire. Do not stay silent.”
