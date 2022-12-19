The best is yet to come, says actress Pranitaa Pandit

Actress Pranitaa Pandit believes that the industry has evolved and makers are coming up with very interesting content today. She says, “I genuinely feel that the content on our medium has really evolved and actors are evolving too. Recently, I watched Khakhee-The Bihar Chapter and the performances were quite amazing.”

She adds, “Honestly, I still feel that the best is yet to come. I am not very satisfied with the way my career has shaped up as of now. But, like I said, you never know things change really quickly.”

On television, she has done some fantastic work in Kasam Tere Pyaar Kii. “There was another show which I thought had a lot of potential and really good content, Kaali Ek Agni Pariksha. That was one of my favourite shows. The writers were the producers, and that’s why the show was the way it was — ahead of its time,” she adds.