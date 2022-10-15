'The Big Bang Theory' fame Kaley Cuoco flaunting baby bump, shares photos with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

ANI

Washington, October 15

American actor Kaley Cuoco of 'The Big Bang Theory' fame has shared another glimpse of her baby bump, as she excitedly referred to her and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as "parents" already.

According to Fox News, taking to her Instagram handle, Kaley posted a series of Stories that featured her and Pelphrey together. The first image showed Pelphrey hugging Kaley from behind as they smile for the camera with the word "parents" flashing as a virtual sticker below the happy couple.

In the next pic, which was a black-and-white snap, she stands tall in front of a large painting while poking her stomach and hiding her face with her ponytail. Kaley was wearing a sports bra and a pair of plaid pajama pants in the photo simply captioned "eeeek!"

She also shared a couple of photos in an Instagram post and wrote, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. beyond blessed and over the moon… I love you @tommypelphrey !!!"

Take a look:

Recently, she got candid about her pregnancy journey after revealing that she and Pelphrey were expecting. She shared with fans that she was feeling "horribly sick" in a series of throwback photos on her Instagram.

"Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!," she captioned a post.

Meanwhile, as per Fox News, the 'Flight Attendant' actor went through a divorce with ex-husband Karl Cook this year. Their divorce was finalized in June after three years of marriage.

