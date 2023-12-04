The Boys returns

The highly anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-nominated hit drama series, The Boys, will be released on Prime Video in 2024.

In season four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season 4 will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.