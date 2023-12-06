The build up to the film The Archies has been massive, as three star kids are set for an acting debut. With the movie scheduled for a release this week, we check out what the hoopla is all about

Sheetal

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Netflix film The Archies is the most-hyped project of 2023, especially considering seven fresh faces are to be introduced, including three star kids!

From the big announcement of the cast, what roles they would be playing to the teaser launch, song reveals to every other thing in between, this film continued to be in the headlines. Ever since its announcement by director Zoya Akhtar, the audience can’t wait to see what she has in store with this Indian adaptation of Archie comics.

(Clockwise from left): Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Dot, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor

Star-kid factor

The film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Agastya, Suhana and Khushi play Archie, Veronica and Betty, respectively — the three prominent characters in Archie comics. Except for Mihir Ahuja (Jughead), who has earlier acted in various series and films, other actors, including Vedang Raina (Reggie), Yuvraj Menda (Dilton) and Dot (Ethel), are also making their acting debut with this film, which explores themes like friendship, freedom love and heartbreak.

Reema Kagti

Dynamic duo

For the film, directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have come together with their co-founded production company Tiger Baby. They have earlier produced the film Gully Boy, and web series Made in Heaven and Dahaad. Just like co-writers of The Archies, they have been co-writers of successful ventures like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and Dil Dhadakne Do. In other words, together their success rate has been phenomenal with only one film, Talaash, tanking at the box-office.

We tested everyone who wanted to act and some of them did not even want to become actors —Agastya, who became Archie, Dot, who plays Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj, who became Dilton Doily. Vedang was a model and musician who had not thought about acting. Suhana was training and studying acting, Khushi wanted to be an actor and I had already worked with Mihir in Made in Heaven 2. Suhana and Khushi auditioned for the role of both Betty and Veronica. Dot met me for music and I asked her to audition while we found Yuvraj on Instagram. — Zoya Akhtar, Director

Brilliant idea

Not many makers in the Indian film industry have delivered a successful teen-musical-comedy, but Zoya’s idea of the adaptation was a risk worth taking. While the film’s shooting was completed in December last year, it took almost a year to ship it off to the Netflix audience. But that’s how Zoya Akhtar likes to work, making sure there are no loose ends on her part. After all, her OTT hit Made in Heaven did not get a second season for three years and when it did, it was liked as well as criticised, but nevertheless made news.

As far as I have heard, The Archies is a coming-of-age film and an adaptation of the Archie comics. I might enjoy the nostalgic element attached to the characters and stories. — Shivangi Verma, Actress It is the debut film of many star kids and I am excited to witness their performances. Also, I have previously worked with Mihir Ahuja, which makes me particularly eager to see his contribution to the film. — Sonal Panvar, Actress The Archies is helmed by Zoya Akhtar, who is known for her unique directorial style, blending of compelling narratives and stunning cinematography. I appreciate her filmmaking and would love to watch the film. — Rashmi Gupta, Actress

Marketing genius

From taking the cast to the billboard to all these stars making an appearance at important Bollywood events and premieres or partying together, the producers have made sure that the buzz surrounding the film did not die down. The musical drama getting a live billboard on one of India’s busiest roads, Mumbai’s Western Express Highway, was a good marketing move too. The billboard also had a countdown timer that tracked the number of days before the film would be launched on Netflix.

Experimental mode

Even if this coming-of-age musical doesn’t make the cut in the Netflix hits of the year, it sure will amount to a good viewership considering the director’s ability to experiment with each project. And in times when ‘word of memes’ spreads faster than word of mouth, many would be viewing to criticise if not praise it!