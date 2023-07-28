The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi gives three etching printmaking machines to artists

In an effort to encourage artists to pursue their creative pursuits, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) awarded etching machines to young printmakers. The competition was open to printmakers from across the country.
Printmakers Ravinder Singh, Mohan Kumar and Jintu Mohan Kalita are the proud winners of CLKA’s Open Hand Art Studios Award. Chandigarh-based Ravinder Singh, who came first, will receive a floor model etching press. The second awardee Jintu Mohan Kalita, a resident of Assam, has won a table-top etching press and Mohan Kumar won a mini press. “For young printmakers, machines are too expensive to buy, so it is very tough for them to pursue their work, and they have to go to private studios or other spaces to work, and we wanted them to be independent,” says Bheem Malhotra, chairperson of the Akademi.
