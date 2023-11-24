'The chemistry you see...' Salman Khan opens up on his on-screen pairing with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif

ANI

Mumbai, November 24

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are among the most loved Bollywood on-screen pairings.

The duo has worked in several films such as 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Bharat', 'Yuvvraaj', 'Partner', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and the recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

On the on-screen chemistry with Katrina, the 'Dabangg' actor told ANI, "I liked the characters of Tiger and Zoya very much. I believe the same chemistry wasn't there in the earlier movies that we did together. Though viewers were fond of our on-screen pairing, we didn't have chemistry till the 'Tiger' franchise came along. We did a film called 'Yuvvraaj' in which there wasn't much chemistry on show. Thereafter, we did the 'Tiger' franchise in which there was a lot of chemistry as our characters were sketched very well. So the chemistry you see is not the Salman-Katrina chemistry but Tiger and Zoya's chemistry." 'Tiger 3' has minted Rs 400.5 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release.

The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

