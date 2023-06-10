The craze is still on

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan has got the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and many others.
The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will also be released in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan. The dubbed version will release on July 13 in this region across 3,000 plus screens. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has collected over Rs 1,050 crore gross at the global box office .
Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War.
