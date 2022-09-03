'The Crown' finds its Prince William and Kate Middleton for season 6

ANI

Washington, September 3

The makers of the hit Netflix series 'The Crown' have revealed who is set to play Prince William and Kate Middleton in season 6.

According to Variety, the young prince will be played by 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey, respectively. Meg Bellamy will portray Kate Middleton in the interim.

This November, ‘The Crown's’ fifth season is slated to premiere. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Dominic West will play Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles in the brand-new production.

John Major, the former British prime minister, will also make an appearance.

Additionally, Senan West, West's son, will portray a young Prince William (aged around 11). Will Powell and Teddy Hawley will each portray a young Prince Harry at various ages.

The casting indicates that Season 5 will centre on the 1990s, including events leading up to and possibly following Diana's death in 1997, although the show's creators are remaining as mum as ever regarding which moments in the lives of the British royal family they intend to revisit during the programme.

According to a Variety report from last year, Salim Daw ("Oslo") would play Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Dodi Al-Fayed. The latter died along with Diana in the Paris crash, while ‘The Kite Runner’ actor Khalid Abdalla will portray Dodi Al-Fayed.

‘The Crown’ is produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

#Kate Middleton #Prince William #The Crown