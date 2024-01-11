The Dehati Ladke is back

Amazon miniTV is all set to bring the second season of its coming-of-age web-series, Dehati Ladke. Captivating the audience with a blend of nostalgic moments, romance, drama, and entertainment, the first season was widely applauded by viewers. Following the journey from Season 1, the second edition will further explore the life of Rajat through different stages of friendship, love, and pursuing his dreams.

Starring Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, Aasif Khan, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles, the second season of Dehati Ladke will stream January 12 on Amazon miniTV.

Talking about the new season, Kusha Kapila says, “Dehati Ladke has been a wonderful journey with a wholesome blend of emotions and to be back with its second season is an ecstatic feeling. The new season is much more fun and drama-filled with new learnings and heart-touching moments. I feel delighted to be part of such an impactful project, which teaches us, entertains us, and leaves us with a content heart. The viewers will see a more intriguing side of Chhaya in this season.”

