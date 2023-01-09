‘The Exorcist’ cinematographer Owen Roizman passes away at 86

Cinematographer Owen Roizman, who shot many popular films like The French Connection and The Exorcist, has died at 86. Roizman was Oscar-nominated five times, for The French Connection, The Exorcist, Network, Tootsie and the 1994 Western Wyatt Earp.

In 2017, Roizman was honoured with an honorary Academy Award for his contributions to the medium.

In addition, Roizman was nominated for an Emmy for his cinematography (using film, not videotape) of the 1972 Liza Minnelli special Liza With A Z, directed by Bob Fosse. — IANS