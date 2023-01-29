The famous narrator of Bigg Boss, Vijay Vikram Singh, opens up on his acting projects and more

When was the first time you received validation for your baritone voice?

It came very late. I was born in 1977 in Kanpur and during my growing up years I never got any appreciation. Academics were the only important thing during that time. I was never appreciated for my voice till 2006, when one of my friends praised it.

When did you get your first voiceover project?

After 2006, I started training for my voice and also worked in a radio station. In 2009, I got my first work in Dance India Dance Season 1.

How has been your journey in the industry?

It’s been more than 13 years in the industry and I must say it started in the most unexpected way. I have learnt a lot and also got satisfaction through my job. Most importantly, I have received a lot of love from the audience.

How will you sum up your work as a narrator of Bigg Boss?

Firstly, I want to clear this confusion. I am not the voice of Bigg Boss. I am the sutradhar of the house. I am the one who narrates all the important happenings inside the house to the audience. And whenever I meet the audience, I have received immense love from them.

Talking about voice-based shows; there is a lot of buzz about podcasts. What do you feel about them?

Due to lack of time, I am not being able to engage myself in podcasts, but I will definitely do that. I feel podcasts, radio and other audio platforms don’t need your constant focus because you can listen and do your own work. These are the future areas of entertainment.

What is your dream project with respect to your voice?

I just want to do good work which is relatable to audience and entertain them. Quality of work has to be good and that’s my main focus.

You have a very unique look. Tell us about it.

At an early stage in my life, I started losing hair and then I have accepted myself like that way. I am very proud of my appearance.

Tell us about your forthcoming works.

I have finished four web series as an actor which should be released this year. My voice has been used in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs which just ended and I am also working in Indian Idol.

Do you also run a leadership programme for corporate sector?

I conduct it online, as we all know voice is an important part of your communication. How to use your voice in your conversations is the main thing that we teach.

Who do you look up to when it comes to the voice tonality?

Not any one person. I love Morgan Freeman’s narration in The Shawshank Redemption, and then Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Shah Rukh Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi; they all have great voices and they know how to use their voices.

What do you do to keep your voice healthy?

Every human being reacts to different food items, so I personally avoid heavy food before my recording and also don’t have any sour drinks. The base of the voice should not be affected.

Now that you are successful, how does your family react to it?

Family will not praise you every day because that is awkward. Rather than words they appreciate with their actions. And I see admiration in my parents, daughter and my wife’s actions.