The film Haddi is set to release soon on Zee5

Zee5 is all set to release Haddi. Directed by the debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha, and Radhika Nanda’s Anandita Studios.

Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, Haddi is a crime revenge drama that showcases Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a unique avatar. Nawazuddin takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct characters, Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman. The first look at the movie was unveiled last year.

Director Akshat Ajay Sharma says, “Haddi circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal’s psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this film. I hope that Haddi exceeds expectations, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.”

