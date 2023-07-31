The first look of Guns and Gulaabs

ANI

Makers of the upcoming series Guns and Gulaabs on Sunday unveiled a new motion poster of actor RajKummar Rao. Taking to Instagram, filmmakers Raj and DK shared the motion poster which they captioned as, “Coming with swag, style…Introducing Paana Tipu @rajkummarrao’s Guns & Gulaabs. Trailer in three days.”

The motion poster introduces RajKummar’s character as Paana Tipu. Soon after the makers unveiled the motion poster, fans flooded the comments’ section with red hearts and fire emoticons. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Guns and Gulaabs will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on August 18.

