The first look teaser and poster of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush was unveiled at a grand event in Ayodhya on Sunday (October 2).

The teaser starts with Prabhas as Lord Ram who is peacefully meditating underwater, probably finding a way to bring back his wife and goddess Sita home. The demon king Raavan, played by Saif Ali Khan, is also revealed in the teaser. Om Raut, the director of Adipurush, then showcases the VFX magic which looks spectacular. He tells us that the movie can only be enjoyed on the big screens, all thanks to the larger-than-life characters and the grand scale.

Unlike the other Ramayan stories, Om Raut tries to show the same mythological story but has a modern take on it. The teaser also gives glimpses of Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The film will be released in theatres on January 12, 2023. — TMS