The first Tricity Press Photographers Awards and Exhibition captures life in its myriad moods

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh in varied hues, its classic architecture, breathtaking nature and colourful folks make it to the first Tricity Press Photographers Awards and Exhibition, which opened on Tuesday at Under Pass Gallery-17.

The exhibition has 45 works by 23 photojournalists of the tricity on display capturing life in its myriad moods. Right from glimpses of famous folks right from legendary artist MF Husain, tennis legend Rafael Nadal, city’s iconic Sukhna Lake and Eiffel Tower replica in Leisure Valley to common folks in moments tragic and ebullient make for subjects of these frames. It is organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi and Chandigarh Press Club.

Photojournalists Keshav Singh and Jaswinder Singh received the top honours—a trophy and a cash award of Rs 25,000 each. Karun Sharma, Dinesh Bhardwaj, Vicky, Kameshwar Singh and Vinay Malik also won trophies, and cash awards of Rs 10,000 each. Additionally, 16 other photojournalists received appreciation awards for their work. Photographs taken by six journalists also featured in the exhibition. In this category, Charanjeet Kaur Sandhu of Punjabi Tribune received the consolation prize. Batting for inclusivity, the exhibition poster has para cricketer’s photo as the main shot.