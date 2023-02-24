The fourth edition of Sikhlens: Sikh Arts and Film Festival 2023 aims to educate, entertain and empower

Tribune News Service

The annual fourth edition of Sikhlens: Sikh Arts and Film Festival 2023 will screen about 20 short films from eight countries at Tagore Theatre Chandigarh on February 25.

The day-long programme will be packed with screenings related to Sikh heritage and culture. The festival will also see an exhibition of five artists displaying more than 1,800 heritage artefacts and contemporary art at the courtyard of Tagore Theatre. Bicky Singh, founder, Sikhlens, said, “We are hoping to connect with new and emerging artists from the diaspora, with more patrons to support film scholarships.”

Brought by Pinaka Mediaworks and Rolling Frames Entertainment, the festival has support of the Chandigarh Administration, the Department of Cultural Affairs (UT), the Government of Canada, and the United Sikh Mission.

There will be the world premiere of two documentaries— One Beat and Hidden Histories: The Sikh Migration Path to Canada. One Beat is the story of towering efforts to provide free healthcare facilities and medical education in the small town of Bhira, in Uttar Pradesh by American-Sikh Bahadur Singh. Hidden Histories: The Sikh Migration Path to Canada showcases the historic milestones of the first South-Asians, who migrated from India to Canada in the early 1900s.

The festival will also see the Indian premiere of films Okra King, Children of Partition: An Oral History of Pothoharis, Tilla Jogia, Kala Singa, Jitt De Nishaan and Badlaav.

A literary symposium will have 25 speakers at SD College- 32 on February 24. It will be covering diverse topics related to documenting Sikh history, faith and philosophy, social responsibility of actors in playing their roles and the journey of Sikhlens.