The Himalayan Film Festival returns

After a successful maiden festival in 2021, The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) is all set to unveil its second edition, once again bringing the magic of Indian cinema beyond the mainstream, to the landscapes of the Himalayas.

Organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, THFF is poised to showcase a diverse array of cinema, ranging from mainstream gems to compelling documentaries, and captivating short films.

Nestled in the heart of Ladakh, The Himalayan Film Festival promises an enriching cinematic experience that showcases the talent of Himalayan filmmakers. The festival is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3.

The festival’s offerings include the screenwriters lab, short film competition, photography workshop, and masterclasses.