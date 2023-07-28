The Hunt for Veerappan begins!

A husband, father, leader, and wanted criminal. While the image of the man with a handlebar moustache and gaunt cheekbones is well known, there are many other aspects of Veerappan’s life that have remained hidden.

Netflix’s upcoming docu-series, The Hunt For Veerappan, unveils this saga with accounts from those closest to him. Directed by first-time documentary director Selvamani Selvaraj, the series is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan, founders of Awedacious Originals, along with Kimberley Hassett. Helmed by Bakshi, one of the producers behind the International Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime, and Hassett, who is the co-producer of Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, this highly anticipated, defining docu-series will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 4.

Apoorva says, “Veerappan was the most infamous outlaw in 1990s India, and his story is still relevant for its profound historical and cultural significance. We strived to uncover his unique psyche beyond the physical image many know through the accounts of those who have laboured tirelessly with and against him. ”

Selvamani says, “No one truly knows what made him the dreaded criminal. Through meticulous research, we have been able to dig deep into his complexities, unearthing untold stories and unexplored facets of his life.”