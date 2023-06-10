Two episodes of the series were premiered at Cannes by creators Sam Levinson, Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. It focuses on an aspiring pop idol (Lily Rose Depp) and her complex relationship with self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye). Anne Heche gave her final performance in the series before she died on August 11, 2022.

Creed III

Prime Video

The 2023 theatrical release finally gets a digital premiere. It’s a sequel to Creed II in which Michael B Jordan made his directorial debut. This drama exposes the thrilling world of boxing, as viewers will witness an intense fight between two friends. The film is based on characters created by Sylvester Stallone.

Avatar: The Way of Water

disney + Hotstar

The epic science fiction film is finally coming to the OTT platforms. The long-awaited James Cameron sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, the film is visually stunning and action-packed, set in the world of Pandora. The star cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and Stephen Lang.

Never Have I Ever

netflix

The highly-anticipated love triangle involving Devi Vishwakumar continues with another gripping sequel. The fourth and final season of the teen comedy drama has created a lot of hype. Here’s hoping creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher have a perfect climax planned for this Indian heroine living in the US.