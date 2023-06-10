Two episodes of the series were premiered at Cannes by creators Sam Levinson, Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. It focuses on an aspiring pop idol (Lily Rose Depp) and her complex relationship with self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye). Anne Heche gave her final performance in the series before she died on August 11, 2022.
Creed III
Prime Video
The 2023 theatrical release finally gets a digital premiere. It’s a sequel to Creed II in which Michael B Jordan made his directorial debut. This drama exposes the thrilling world of boxing, as viewers will witness an intense fight between two friends. The film is based on characters created by Sylvester Stallone.
Avatar: The Way of Water
disney + Hotstar
The epic science fiction film is finally coming to the OTT platforms. The long-awaited James Cameron sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, the film is visually stunning and action-packed, set in the world of Pandora. The star cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and Stephen Lang.
Never Have I Ever
netflix
The highly-anticipated love triangle involving Devi Vishwakumar continues with another gripping sequel. The fourth and final season of the teen comedy drama has created a lot of hype. Here’s hoping creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher have a perfect climax planned for this Indian heroine living in the US.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Bill in works, big tech to pay for news
New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...
Donald Trump indicted for federal crime
First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy
ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI
On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...