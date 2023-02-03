‘The industry taught me patience,’ says Gazal Sood

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a popular show. Did you hear about it before you joined it?

Of course! This is such a popular show that my family watches it regularly. They were so happy to hear about my entry in the show.

How has been the experience?

The shooting experience has been brilliant as I love playing Kate Singh. It’s always a humour-filled day on the sets.

How is the rapport with your co-stars?

Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) is a mind-blowing actor. He continues to spread happiness and laughter in every house. In fact, all actors are playing their roles perfectly.

The show is known for good comic timing. Your comment?

The leads, Yogesh and Himani, are brilliant and genuinely serious regarding their work. I have felt inspired watching them on the sets.

How is working with Binaferr and Sanjay Kohli?

This is my first time with Edit II (production house) and Binaiferr ma’am was the first one to speak to me. I stay in touch with her. She has been very sweet.

There is no hero or heroine in a comedy show, everyone is equal. What is your viewpoint?

Every character is unique in a comedy show. Everyone is equally important and together they make the show full of laughter.

How has the industry influenced you on the personal front?

This industry made me a calmer person. It taught me patience. I learnt to love my body.

Who’s your inspiration?

Pankaj Tripathi sir has been my inspiration for comedy. He never fails to make his audience laugh with his satirical dialogues and expressions.

What is your dream role?

I really want to play an action woman and do action-packed films.