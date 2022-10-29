The introvert Sonam Bajwa has blossomed into a confident talk show host with Dil Diyan Gallan

Mona

Within a decade, Sonam Bajwa has established herself as the leading lady of Pollywood. With films like Sardaar Ji, Nikka Zaildar, Manje Bistre, Carry On Jatta 2, Ardab Mutiyaran and Honsla Rakh to her credit, the girl from Uttarakhand now calls Mumbai home. In Chandigarh, to promote the second season of Dil Diyan Gallan, Sonam opens up on how she enjoys being a host!

Growing up in Uttar Pradesh, and later Uttarakhand, acting was not on Sonam’s agenda. She moved to Delhi for graduation. She tried her luck with beauty pageants but life took a turn when a film just fell in her lap. “The Best Of Luck team was looking for a Punjabi-speaking actor. Simran Kaur Mundi, who is former Miss India, was a part of the cast, and she suggested my name. After the audition, I got the role,” says Sonam, who feels fortunate that she could start her acting career with a Punjabi film. “I am very lucky that my first film was in Punjabi.” The real challenge, however, for her was to choose between her job and the film. “My first job was as an air hostess. It was indeed a tough call to choose one over another. I picked up the film and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Last year, Sonam turned host with Zee Punjabi’s show Dil Diyan Gallan, an act she found quite tough to begin with. “I am an introvert and for me to meet someone for the first time and talk to them was very challenging. I was comfortable with people I knew and had worked with though.”

However, Season 1 has helped Sonam to get over her inhibition and she is in fact looking forward to Season 2. Ask her who is her favourite guest on her show, she promptly responds, “Sidhu (Moosewala). The time I spent with him was special. Sadly, I would never be able to talk to him ever again.”

Dil Diyan Gallan’s Season 2 is going to be bigger and better, promises Sonam. “I love the format – we play games and have a heart-to-heart chat. This year too the focus would be on living out some rare moments with celebs who share their dil diya gallan with me!”

While Sonam wouldn’t name her favourite host, she definitely wants to see Diljit Dosanjh as a host. “While Diljit is fun and exceptionally professional, he also takes time to open up to new people. I am sure he would be fabulous as a host but I would love to see how he goes about it!”

Sonam has worked with almost every Punjabi actor, her favourite co-star, however, remains Ammy Virk. “Ammy is a friend and work doesn’t feel like work with friends. He’s a wonderful co-star.”

Sonam is working on a couple of projects. Carry On Jatta 3 is slated for next year. “There is another film to go on the floors next month, and there are other projects. The effort is always on to do something different!”

#Mumbai #sonam bajwa #Uttarakhand