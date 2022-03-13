The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 13

It’s Sunday today and it seems like the weekend dose of laughter is ready on The Kapil Sharma Show. From the latest promos for tonight’s show, we know Bollywood star Akshay Kumar with his co-stars from Bachchhan Paandey will grace the show.

An episode dedicated to the festival of colours, there are many Holi jokes that Akshay is ready to crack on The Kapil Sharma Show. In different promos, Akshay Kumar talks about the many side effects of the festival. In one of them he says, “Even the ones you don’t like come up to you, put colours and even give you wet kisses,” he shares with Archana Puran Singh.

The next thing we know, Akshay Kumar goes up to Kapil Sharma and gives him a tight hug to demonstrate what he was just saying. In the move that follows, Akshay Kumar plants ‘wet kisses’ on Kapil’s check leaving the latter embarrassed.

Watch the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

All the other on the show, including Archana Puran Singh, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi can’t control their laughter.

There are many promos with Khiladi Kumar’s Holi gyaan. Like the one where he says, “Main Holi khelta hun tameez se.” He continues, “Kuch log toh rang lagane ke liye aise peeche aa jate hain, jaise badla le rahein ho.”

Till recently, rumours were doing rounds that there was a rift between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma. According to reports Akshay refused to promote his films on the show because of a past incident. Apparently, Akshay had demanded Kapil to delete a clip from his last appearance on the show but it was shared online.

To put an end to all rumours, Kapil Sharma shared on his social media that all was well between them. He wrote, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachchhan Paandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me.”

Bachchhan Paandey will hit the big screen on March 18.

#akshay kumar #kapil sharma #the kapil sharma show