The Kapil Sharma Show takes break as the team readies for its US trip

The third season of The Kapil Sharma Show wrapped up on June 5

The Kapil Sharma Show takes break as the team readies for its US trip

Kapil Sharma with Kamal Haasan; Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

The Kapil Sharma Show took its last bow on Sunday but not without one last hurrah! The show welcomed the cast of 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo', Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in a 'fun-tastic' episode culminating this season of the show.

While in conversation with the host, Varun Dhawan, spoke about how his co-star Kiara Advani is a lucky charm for the film. Varun said, "I believe that Kiara is a lucky charm. All her films are a success and super-duper hits! She is talented obviously, but luck is a really big factor especially in our industry."

In a banter with Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor spoke about Anil Kapoor playing her husband in the film. Neetu shared his mischiefs during ‘Jugg Jug Jiyo’.

She said, "He is very mischievous, Anil is the naughtiest ever. When we had our first shot together, the muhurat shot, he told everybody to come and touch my feet. I said, 'I am not the oldest, you are older than me!'." "He is two years older than me. I asked him, 'how are you asking them to touch my feet?'. He said, 'you came on the screen before me and thus, you are older than me'."

On Saturday, the show saw Kamal Haasan, who came to promote his film ‘Vikram’. From a conversation on his life and career, to choosing politics, Kamal Hassan and Kapil Sharma had an interesting conversation.

Kamal Haasan also talked about the technology that was used behind the making of 'Appu Raja'. "Whatever you see on screen in 'Appu Raja', it was all done inside the camera. The whole set was built for Appu and we would shoot his shots separately. The whole process was very interesting and very costly because for the first 20 days we were only experimenting."

Kapil asked Kamal why he had not visited the show before and Kamal replied he had not been doing movies for many years because he was busy with politics. Calling himself a big fan of the actor, Kapil asked Kamal why he got into politics. In a fun comment, Kapil said, “Actors work with their hearts, but politicians work with their minds. However, Kamal opposed his viewpoint.

Kapil also teased Kamal by saying that he ventured into the Hindi film industry with 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' in 1981. Kapil recalled how Kamal looked at that time and how he had changed. "When I saw you before, you had only a moustache, now you have a full sleeve beard," he laughed.

About the upcoming US-Canada tour

Talking about the popular stand-up comedy series, it’s taking a short break as the host Kapil Sharma and his team are heading to the US on a professional tour. The international tour, which starts on June 11, will see the 40-year-old comedian performing live in multiple cities of the US and Canada. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil will be performing in seven US and two Canadian cities. Starting with New Jersey from June 11, the tour will culminate in Los Angeles, the date for which is yet to be announced.

Revisiting the past

The show that premiered on April 23, 2016, has so far seen three seasons. It started with Kapil and his team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar.

The show saw Shah Rukh Khan as the first guest in 2016, who came to promote his film 'Fan'. Later celebs such as Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Yami Gautam, Virender Sehwag, Dharmendra and many such names have visited the show as special guests.

Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be on the show as a permanent house guest but later Archana Puran Singh replaced him on the show. In fact, Sunil Grover also left the show after some differences with the host.

In the recently concluded season, the show saw comedians Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti.

'India's Laughter Champion' is all set to replace 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh on the panel of judges.

#kamal haasan #kapil sharma #the kapil sharma show

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

2
Nation

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu cancels press conference in Doha

3
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

4
Himachal

Himachal medical colleges lose senior faculty to AIIMS

5
Delhi

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

6
Punjab

CCTV footage showing two boys taking selfies seconds after Sidhu Moosewala left his house under scanner

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

8
Punjab

2 PRTC conductors booked for fraud; 'pocketed' Rs 1L daily

9
Nation

Remarks on Prophet: BJP removes Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal

10
Amritsar

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Hottest June day in 5 yrs, no respite in sight
Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Farmer’s entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book
Haryana

Yamunanagar farmer's entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in March, April
Himachal

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in Himachal in March, April

Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in ‘Jawan’ takes Internet by storm; Salman Khan says ‘Mere jawan bhai ready hai’; Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor’s scruffy avatar
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan': Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor's scruffy avatar; Salman Khan says 'Mere jawan bhai ready hai'

Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Top News

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect from Haryana; 2 killers had stayed with him

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad

Cities

View All

Amid tight security, Bluestar anniversary observed peacefully at Golden temple

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Holy city Amritsar turns fortress

Massive police bandobast ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary holds back tourist flow to Amritsar

Amritsar: Organisation takes out 'freedom parade' on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Apart from planting saplings, need felt to save water, check plastic use & cause less pollution

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Mohali MC turmoil: Punjab Congress president Raja Warring meets Rishav Jain

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

PGI's Virology Department lab gets WHO accreditation

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian's murder: 5 more held, police hint at league rivalry

Ban on single-use plastic can't be effective without robust strategy

Ghallughara Diwas: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

4 Rajya Sabha members have Jalandhar connect

PSPCL drive against power theft yields ~13.82 cr in five months

PSPCL drive against power theft yields Rs 13.82 cr in five months

One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Open House: Is negligence on MC's part over poor condition of multi-storey parking acceptable?

Ludhiana city gets 50 MLD effluent treatment plant

Short film ‘Ambient sound of bamboos’ released

Navjot Sidhu taken to PGI Chandigarh for medical examination

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Fire breaks out in forest area, Patiala DC orders probe

World Environment Day: Plantation drive held, vertical garden established in Patiala

Court stays AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh's conviction