The Kapil Sharma Show takes break as the team readies for its US trip

The Kapil Sharma Show took its last bow on Sunday but not without one last hurrah! The show welcomed the cast of 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo', Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in a 'fun-tastic' episode culminating this season of the show.

While in conversation with the host, Varun Dhawan, spoke about how his co-star Kiara Advani is a lucky charm for the film. Varun said, "I believe that Kiara is a lucky charm. All her films are a success and super-duper hits! She is talented obviously, but luck is a really big factor especially in our industry."

In a banter with Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor spoke about Anil Kapoor playing her husband in the film. Neetu shared his mischiefs during ‘Jugg Jug Jiyo’.

She said, "He is very mischievous, Anil is the naughtiest ever. When we had our first shot together, the muhurat shot, he told everybody to come and touch my feet. I said, 'I am not the oldest, you are older than me!'." "He is two years older than me. I asked him, 'how are you asking them to touch my feet?'. He said, 'you came on the screen before me and thus, you are older than me'."

On Saturday, the show saw Kamal Haasan, who came to promote his film ‘Vikram’. From a conversation on his life and career, to choosing politics, Kamal Hassan and Kapil Sharma had an interesting conversation.

Kamal Haasan also talked about the technology that was used behind the making of 'Appu Raja'. "Whatever you see on screen in 'Appu Raja', it was all done inside the camera. The whole set was built for Appu and we would shoot his shots separately. The whole process was very interesting and very costly because for the first 20 days we were only experimenting."

Kapil asked Kamal why he had not visited the show before and Kamal replied he had not been doing movies for many years because he was busy with politics. Calling himself a big fan of the actor, Kapil asked Kamal why he got into politics. In a fun comment, Kapil said, “Actors work with their hearts, but politicians work with their minds. However, Kamal opposed his viewpoint.

Kapil also teased Kamal by saying that he ventured into the Hindi film industry with 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' in 1981. Kapil recalled how Kamal looked at that time and how he had changed. "When I saw you before, you had only a moustache, now you have a full sleeve beard," he laughed.

About the upcoming US-Canada tour

Talking about the popular stand-up comedy series, it’s taking a short break as the host Kapil Sharma and his team are heading to the US on a professional tour. The international tour, which starts on June 11, will see the 40-year-old comedian performing live in multiple cities of the US and Canada.

Kapil will be performing in seven US and two Canadian cities. Starting with New Jersey from June 11, the tour will culminate in Los Angeles, the date for which is yet to be announced.

Revisiting the past

The show that premiered on April 23, 2016, has so far seen three seasons. It started with Kapil and his team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar.

The show saw Shah Rukh Khan as the first guest in 2016, who came to promote his film 'Fan'. Later celebs such as Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Yami Gautam, Virender Sehwag, Dharmendra and many such names have visited the show as special guests.

Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be on the show as a permanent house guest but later Archana Puran Singh replaced him on the show. In fact, Sunil Grover also left the show after some differences with the host.

In the recently concluded season, the show saw comedians Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti.

'India's Laughter Champion' is all set to replace 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh on the panel of judges.

