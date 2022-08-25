'The Kapil Sharma Show' to be on air from Sept 10 with new characters; Krushna Abhishek takes a 'break'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

The new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' (TKSS) will reportedly air from September 10.

The show' had ended its third season on June 5.

While Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will return to the show, Kapil will reportedly introduce new comic actors in the upcoming season. Kapil had recently started shooting for the show. As per reports, the first episode may host actor Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has said that he and the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have taken a "small break" from each other.

Amidst all the rumours, going on whether Krushna will be part of the show or not, the comedian shared: "For a time being me and the Kapil Sharma team have taken a small break. I have no personal grudges with Kapil Sharma as he is a lovely human being. As of now I have to see how things work out."

It is going to start from September 10 with all new formats and many new characters.

Though no official confirmation has been given by the production team.

Recently Kapil has also took to his Instagram handle to share his new look and the other picture he posted with Archana Puran Singh, mentioning: "Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm @archanapuransingh #tkss #behindthescenes.The show will have many changes with Akshay Kumar being the first guest and there will be many new participants." As per the sources close to the show: "Stand-up comedian and India's Laughter's Challenge' contestant Gaurav Dubey may also be seen on the show." The show that premiered on April 23, 2016 had so far seen three seasons with the third season wrapped up on June 5.

It started with Kapil and his team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar.

In the recently concluded season the show saw comedians -- Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti.

With IANS inputs