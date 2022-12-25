The latest contestant to exit from Colors’ Bigg Boss 16 is Ankit Gupta. He talks about the game and the experience at the show

What would you like to say about your elimination?

At this point of time, I would say if voting was left to the audience, I would have stayed inside. But the Mandli (the opponents in BB house) have voted me out. They have been planning that for long.

Despite all the fights, you have always been very calm and quiet. How have you managed to do that?

I have been always like this. I believe what is yours will come to you; you don’t have to shout for that. I don’t like to intervene in people’s matter and their decisions; neither do I want them to interfere in my life.

What is the key to survival in the Bigg Boss house?

Everyone has different ways of doing that. Someone does it by seeking a support system in the house, while others like to shout and fight like Archana Gautam. For me, it was always about maintaining my sanity.

What do you have to say about all the taunting you faced inside Bigg Boss house?

Honestly, Bigg Boss wanted me to be more active in all situations, and my nature is not like that. And I can’t change myself for the sake of a reality show. My real intentions have to come through my actions. I can’t pretend.

Your one-liners have become very famous. Was it spontaneous?

No. It’s not always necessary that those who speak a lot create an impact. Sometimes, when you say a few lines convincingly that also works.

Fans are extremely curious to know about your exact relationship with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary?

Well, for the last two years, since we were working on the same show, we have become very good friends. Our understanding and equation is really good. We are nothing but very good friends but people don’t want to believe that. So, it’s up to them now — whatever they want to think they can.

People think that Priyanka has ruined your game and sometimes it was vice versa...

Kuch toh log kehenge… Priyanka has always put her efforts to be more involved in the game. And for her, I was quite involved in the game.

Salman Khan has always appreciated your game. Did that boost you?

He has always been a great motivation for all of us inside the house. He has done this individually also with me and Priyanka.

Who is going to lift the trophy now?

Of course, Priyanka. After all this, she knows that how people have plotted against me. She is a wounded tigress now.

What’s next?

Travelling is on my to-do list now because after spending so much time inside the house I feel I have lost time.