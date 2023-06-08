 The LGBTQIA+ community celebrates pride Month, here’s look at the true representation of the community in reel and real : The Tribune India

The LGBTQIA+ community celebrates pride Month, here’s look at the true representation of the community in reel and real

The LGBTQIA+ community celebrates pride Month, here’s look at the true representation of the community in reel and real


Sheetal

Every year June is celebrated as Pride Month. The LGBTQIA+ community celebrates it by organising parades, campaigns, talks, meetings to sensitize people about their movement.

We talk to members and supporters of the queer community from fashion, film and digital industry to know whether they see a change in the representation of the community globally.

Even though same-sex relationships are no longer illegal in India, a sizeable population still views them negatively. Also, the right to get married is still being fought in the Supreme Court. People find it extremely difficult to ‘come out’, especially if they are a part of the Indian society, where one holds their traditions and values dearly and accords them utmost importance.

Dhananjay Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University, Chandigarh, is quite active in promoting LGBTQIA+ cause in tricity. She organised a pride walk in university in February. While a National Award-winning documentary, Admitted, has been made on her life, she still holds an opinion that their representation may have increased in films or series, it’s not always done with the right intent. She explains, “We have to go a long way to get fair representation and erase all that hatred and prejudices that many have about us. On such serious issue, in the name of awareness, family comedies are being made to make the topic palatable for all. There are a lot of misconceptions about us and it cannot be told in mere character representation in big ensemble cast of film or series. People call us chakkas, hijadas and bacha chorr, they think that we all are sex workers.”

But at the same time, Dhananjay acknowledges that June is no less than a moment of pride for her and others from the community. “My heart goes out for everybody who initiated this movement and fought for the rights or are still fighting,” she beams.

On queer fashion

While fashion and entertainment industries contributed their bit, social media helped to spread awareness. Rahul Lakhanpal, a digital content creator and LGBTQIA+ ally, says, “The community undoubtedly contributes to the creation of more diverse and inclusive fashion environments, enabling a wider representation and acceptance of many aesthetics. It’s important to remember that the queer community as a whole has a wide range of likes and their own distinct sense of style and fashion preferences.”

On the other hand, Coco Balluchi, a celebrity make-up artist, who is an out and proud gay, looks down upon brands reaching out to queer community only in the month of June. He says, “When Pride Month is near, only then you’ll see most brands promoting pride because it’s a great marketing strategy and now everything is business. But I am just very glad that there’s a whole month in this universe for our community.”

Filmy gyan

There has been a significant increase in the representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in cinema over the years. Coco Balluchi comments “Since childhood, we’ve seen gay characters in TV serials and movies in which they’re used for ‘comedy’, they’re girlish or are made to do some mischief and have a role that is restricted to just thus. Now, their representation is still few, but still, internationally, there is quality content, and it’s inspirational. In India they should depict the seriousness of this issue is what I feel.”

Movies like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Bollywood were recent movies that highlighted the LGBTQIA+ community.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Influencers, the new activists

Instagram influencers have become the new activists of queer community. Roshni Kumar is such an activist. Her content is primarily queer-centric, she focuses on it through her fashion and awareness posts. Male influencers like Karan Sareen, Vishnu Kaushal, Siddharth Batra and Ankush Bahuguna have often promoted queer fashion. Last year, a Delhi-based photographer Sumit Verma encouraged LGBTQ couples to came forward and break the taboo. He offered free wedding photo shoots for same-sex couples.

Pride Month movies

iCarly Season 3 (YouTube)

The Neighbour (Netflix)

With Love (Prime Video)

Valeria Season 3 (Netflix)

Never Have I Ever Season 4 (Netflix)

Every Body (in theatres)

Beyond the plus

Pansexual: A person who is attracted to people of all genders.

Polysexual: A person who is attracted to multiple genders, but not all genders

Two-Spirit: People who are both male and female.

Greysexual: Person who experiences sexual attraction rarely.

Demisexual: A person who only experiences sexual attraction after forming an emotional connect.

Asexual: A person who does not experience sexual attraction.

—Inputs by Rachael Rodrigues

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

2
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Bathinda

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

5
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

6
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

7
Punjab

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

8
Nation

Rajasthan: Man abducts woman, forcibly marries her by carrying her in his arms around a small fire; video goes viral

9
Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife pens emotional note after meeting him; says police stood outside bedroom to hear them

10
Nation

Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...

Bombay High Court to hear Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking quashing of CBI's extortion and bribery case against him

Bombay High Court to hear Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking quashing of CBI's extortion and bribery case against him

Wankhede moved the High Court last month seeking to quash th...

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

In a separate development, troops of the border guarding for...

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel for improper relationship with woman clerk

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel for improper relationship with woman clerk

He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...

Air India flight AI173 departs for San Francisco after making emergency landing in Russia: Official

Air India flight AI173 departs for San Francisco after making emergency landing in Russia: Official

Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

SGPC poll likely after Lok Sabha elections

Overcrowding on SGPC's free bus service in Amritsar a risky ride for pilgrims

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bodycams for staff at grain market

2 land in police net for duping 15 of Rs 2.27 cr

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Punjab Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Commercialisation of Gurdwara Road: Ludhiana residents seek vigilance probe

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands