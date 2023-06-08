The LGBTQIA+ community celebrates pride Month, here’s look at the true representation of the community in reel and real

Sheetal

Every year June is celebrated as Pride Month. The LGBTQIA+ community celebrates it by organising parades, campaigns, talks, meetings to sensitize people about their movement.

We talk to members and supporters of the queer community from fashion, film and digital industry to know whether they see a change in the representation of the community globally.

Even though same-sex relationships are no longer illegal in India, a sizeable population still views them negatively. Also, the right to get married is still being fought in the Supreme Court. People find it extremely difficult to ‘come out’, especially if they are a part of the Indian society, where one holds their traditions and values dearly and accords them utmost importance.

Dhananjay Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University, Chandigarh, is quite active in promoting LGBTQIA+ cause in tricity. She organised a pride walk in university in February. While a National Award-winning documentary, Admitted, has been made on her life, she still holds an opinion that their representation may have increased in films or series, it’s not always done with the right intent. She explains, “We have to go a long way to get fair representation and erase all that hatred and prejudices that many have about us. On such serious issue, in the name of awareness, family comedies are being made to make the topic palatable for all. There are a lot of misconceptions about us and it cannot be told in mere character representation in big ensemble cast of film or series. People call us chakkas, hijadas and bacha chorr, they think that we all are sex workers.”

But at the same time, Dhananjay acknowledges that June is no less than a moment of pride for her and others from the community. “My heart goes out for everybody who initiated this movement and fought for the rights or are still fighting,” she beams.

On queer fashion

While fashion and entertainment industries contributed their bit, social media helped to spread awareness. Rahul Lakhanpal, a digital content creator and LGBTQIA+ ally, says, “The community undoubtedly contributes to the creation of more diverse and inclusive fashion environments, enabling a wider representation and acceptance of many aesthetics. It’s important to remember that the queer community as a whole has a wide range of likes and their own distinct sense of style and fashion preferences.”

On the other hand, Coco Balluchi, a celebrity make-up artist, who is an out and proud gay, looks down upon brands reaching out to queer community only in the month of June. He says, “When Pride Month is near, only then you’ll see most brands promoting pride because it’s a great marketing strategy and now everything is business. But I am just very glad that there’s a whole month in this universe for our community.”

Filmy gyan

There has been a significant increase in the representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in cinema over the years. Coco Balluchi comments “Since childhood, we’ve seen gay characters in TV serials and movies in which they’re used for ‘comedy’, they’re girlish or are made to do some mischief and have a role that is restricted to just thus. Now, their representation is still few, but still, internationally, there is quality content, and it’s inspirational. In India they should depict the seriousness of this issue is what I feel.”

Movies like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Bollywood were recent movies that highlighted the LGBTQIA+ community.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Influencers, the new activists

Instagram influencers have become the new activists of queer community. Roshni Kumar is such an activist. Her content is primarily queer-centric, she focuses on it through her fashion and awareness posts. Male influencers like Karan Sareen, Vishnu Kaushal, Siddharth Batra and Ankush Bahuguna have often promoted queer fashion. Last year, a Delhi-based photographer Sumit Verma encouraged LGBTQ couples to came forward and break the taboo. He offered free wedding photo shoots for same-sex couples.

Beyond the plus

Pansexual: A person who is attracted to people of all genders.

Polysexual: A person who is attracted to multiple genders, but not all genders

Two-Spirit: People who are both male and female.

Greysexual: Person who experiences sexual attraction rarely.

Demisexual: A person who only experiences sexual attraction after forming an emotional connect.

Asexual: A person who does not experience sexual attraction.

—Inputs by Rachael Rodrigues