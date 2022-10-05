The List of things Angad Bedi did!

Amazon miniTV recently premiered a short film, titled The List. The short film features popular actors Angad Bedi and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. The List will take you through a journey of ‘He’ and ‘She’ who are living a robotic life.

Speaking about his character, Angad said, “As this role was so new to me, it became all the more challenging. I am a very energetic person and to have such stoic expressions was a task.”

He adds, “Working with Kirti and attending workshops for five days helped me a lot. I honestly didn’t think I would be able to pull this character off. Every actor has certain advantages and disadvantages and yes, it is good to challenge yourself but at the same time it is also very important to know what you can do.”