The List of things Angad Bedi did!

Amazon miniTV recently premiered a short film, titled The List. The short film features popular actors Angad Bedi and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. The List will take you through a journey of ‘He’ and ‘She’ who are living a robotic life.
Speaking about his character, Angad said, “As this role was so new to me, it became all the more challenging. I am a very energetic person and to have such stoic expressions was a task.”
He adds, “Working with Kirti and attending workshops for five days helped me a lot. I honestly didn’t think I would be able to pull this character off. Every actor has certain advantages and disadvantages and yes, it is good to challenge yourself but at the same time it is also very important to know what you can do.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...