ANI

The makers of the upcoming drama series Made in Heaven Season 2 on Monday announced the trailer release date of the series.

Taking to Instagram, director Zoya Akhtar shared a string of posters with the caption, “The wedding planners are back in biz! #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, on Aug 10.” The posters read that the official trailer of the series will be out today.

Made in Heaven S2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 10. The show returns with the second season, starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Koechlin, among others.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, show creators, said, “Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts. The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community. Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices.”

