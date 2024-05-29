The makers of the upcoming kids’ movie Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan released two tracks, sung by playback singers Sukhwinder Singh and Shaan. While Sukhwinder has crooned the Jamboora track, Shaan has lent his voice to the Zara Muskura song. Both of them have been composed by Raghav Sachar. Jamboora captures the magical element of the movie. It features Anupam Kher along with Chhota Bheem and his sena.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...