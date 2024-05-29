IANS

The makers of the upcoming kids’ movie Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan released two tracks, sung by playback singers Sukhwinder Singh and Shaan. While Sukhwinder has crooned the Jamboora track, Shaan has lent his voice to the Zara Muskura song. Both of them have been composed by Raghav Sachar. Jamboora captures the magical element of the movie. It features Anupam Kher along with Chhota Bheem and his sena.