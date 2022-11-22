The makers of Vadh have released the first look posters of Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Both the actors look intense in their respective avatars. Vadh is going to be a one-of-its-kind film with two veteran actors coming together on screen. The film has been written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. It will release on December 9, 2022, in cinemas. — TMS