The makers of Vadh have released the first look posters of Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Both the actors look intense in their respective avatars. Vadh is going to be a one-of-its-kind film with two veteran actors coming together on screen. The film has been written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. It will release on December 9, 2022, in cinemas. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna