The Manipur video has shaken the nation.Here how celebs have reacted to it

Sheetal

While violence in Manipur has been raging for months, Bollywood, just like the whole nation, has woken up to the crisis situation now. Celebrities are expressing their anger and disgust while demanding justice for the women suffering sexual violence at the hands of angry mobs.

Humanity is paraded

“Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded, not the women.” —Sonu Sood, actor

Be aware

“When horrific incidents occur, make no mistake, through the system, our leaders are immediately aware. When months later videos go viral, twitter is aware. If leaders only then respond, it’s to twitter, not horrific incidents.” —Vir Das, comedian

Finally awake

“Shocked, shaken, horrified at #manipur video and the fact that it’s happened in May with no action taken on it. Shame to those sitting on their high horses, drunk on power, and celebrities who are silent. —Urmila Matondkar, actress

Punish the culprits

“The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face severe punishment that they deserve.” —Kiara Advani, actress

Heinous act

“[email protected] @NCWIndia! This horrific act against #Kuki women…. Hope they get some justice!” — Kanika Dhillon, screenwriter

Horrific visuals

“Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur. I am seething with anger. No man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself.” —Riteish Deshmukh, actor

Let there be justice

“Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing such a horrifying thing like this again.” —Akshay Kumar, actor

Be human first!

“ If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call yourself human, let alone Bhartiya or Indian!” — Renuka Sahane, actress

