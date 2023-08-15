The Miss Universe Organization severs ties with its Indonesian franchise after sexual harassment allegations

ANI

The Miss Universe Organisation has cut ties with its Indonesian franchise amid sexual harassment allegations. Six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant recently filed complaints with the police, accusing local organisers of asking them to strip for ‘body checks’ for scars or cellulite, in a room with about 20 people, including men. Five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless.

In wake of allegations, The New York-based Miss Universe Organisation decided to sever ties with PT Capella Swastika Karya, the beauty company that runs the Indonesia pageant and the company’s national director Poppy Capella.

A statement on social media said ties will also be severed with Miss Universe Malaysia, as the Indonesian franchisee also holds the licence for that pageant. The Miss Universe Indonesia pageant was held from July 29 to August 3 to choose Indonesia’s representative to the 2023 Miss Universe contest, and was won by Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld.

Meanwhile, Capella denied her involvement in the physical examination during the contest and said she was against any kind of violence or sexual harassment.