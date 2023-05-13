Netflix

Just in time for Mother’s Day (May 14), Niki Caro’s ‘The Mother’ charts a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. With Jennifer Lopez in titular role, the series stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Taj S2 — Reign of Revenge

ZEE5

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the story of ‘TAJ S2’ begins 15 years after S1 ended. The battle for the throne will continue but it will be fiercer, grittier and darker. The eight-part succession series continues to star Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aashim Gulati, Shubham Kumar Mehra, Sandhya Mridul, Zareena Wahab, Queen Ruqaiya Begum and Rahul Bose in key roles.

Air

Amazon Prime

Directed by Ben Affleck, this sports drama follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball, Michael Jordan. Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck and Viola Davis star in this film with the tagline — Courting A Legend!

Black Knight

Netflix

Created by Cho Ui Seok, Shin Yeon-ju and Kim Hyun-deok, Korean drama ‘Black Knight’ is about a dystopian future devastated by air pollution. The survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights. The series stars Kim Woo-Bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok and Esom. The first season of the series released yesterday.