The mystery thickens

Anjali Tatrari, who essays the role of Yuvika in the family drama show Vanshaj, has promised that the upcoming episodes of the show will be “real nail-biters” and the “murder mystery thickens”.
As Yuvika continues her pursuit to uncover Vidur’s hidden secrets in the upcoming episodes, a surprising revelation sends shockwaves through the Mahajan family. Neel and Yuvika’s investigation leads them to the nurse who looked after Yuvika’s father when he was at the Mahajan Hospital.
In a heart-wrenching moment, they discover that the nurse has passed away, and to make matters worse, they see someone very close to the Mahajan family holding a gun. Talking about the sequence, Anjali says, “The upcoming episodes are going to be a real nail-biter with lots of surprises. The mystery of the nurse’s death and the secret person with a gun near the Mahajan family will have everyone wondering what will happen next. With this murder, Yuvika’s life is about to change, and I am excited for the fans to witness how the journey goes.”
