The naagins are back!

Ever since the sixth season of Colors’ fantasy fiction show Naagin was announced, the fans have been speculating and eagerly waiting for the new naagin! The wait is finally over as playing the lead in Naagin 6 will be none other than Tejasswi Prakash (now the Bigg Boss 15 winner).
The new season shall witness the serpent queen Sarvashreshth Naagin go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. Sarvashreshth Naagin will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity.
Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is coming up with a new concept this time, which has the backdrop of the pandemic. There will be special Basant Panchami episodes on February 5-6 for which we will see all the old naagins appear in cameos. Adaa Khan and Anita Hassnandani will be seen in their ravishing avatars, besides Surbhi Chandna. While Adaa is known for essaying Kaali Naagin in the series, Anita is known as Naagin Vishakha.
