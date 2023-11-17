 The Omen' prequel 'The First Omen' to release on this date : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
'The Omen' was released in 1976

'The First Omen' poster. ANI



ANI

Washington, November 17

Remember Richard Donner's supernatural horror film 'The Omen', which was released in 1976? A prequel to it is now all set for release in theatres on April 5, next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio also shared a first-look image of the film, which according to the logline, kicks off when "a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."

The star cast includes Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson and Bill Nighy. Filmmaker Arkasha Stevenson is behind the project. Ben Jacoby has a story by credit, with Tim Smith & Stevenson and Keith Thomas credited on the script. David S. Goyer and Keith Levine produced.

Gregory Peck played an ambassador who believes his little son is the living essence of the Antichrist in the original 'The Omen'. The 1976 film was followed by two sequels, as well as a 2006 remake starring Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles. It also inspired a TV series, Damien, which lasted one season on A&E. The 20th Century has been eying a prequel since at least 2016, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

