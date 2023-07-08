The Out-laws

Netflix

Bank manager Owen Browning is about to marry the love of his life, Parker, when his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits. Comic misunderstandings follow as Owen believes that his future in-laws are the robbers. In key roles are Pierce Brosnan, Adam DeVine, Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev, besides Indian descent actor Poorna Jagannathan.

Adhura

Prime Video

Strange events start taking place in this supernatural thriller, starring Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh and Rahul Dev, when 10-year-old Vedant joins an elite boarding school. Things take a horrifying turn when the paths of Vedant and ex-student Adhiraj, who’s here for the school reunion, collide and a 15-year-old secret begins to reveal itself.

Blind

JioCinema

The crime thriller starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey is a remake of a 2011 Korean film. When a twist of fate leaves police officer Gia (Sonam Kapoor) visually impaired, she must summon courage to rebuild her life. But when she becomes the sole witness to a crime, she has to enter a dangerous world with a cold-blooded murderer.

The Horror of Dolores Roach

Prime Video

When Dolores Roach is released 16 years after an unjust prison sentence for selling weed, she reunites with an old friend who lets her work as a masseuse for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront. Dolores is soon driven to extremes to survive. The horror comedy series is based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name created by Aaron Mark.