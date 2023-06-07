The Out-Laws trailer unites Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan

ANI

The official trailer for Netflix’s The Out-Laws has been released. The crime comedy film, which stars Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin, will stream on Netflix on July 7.

DeVine plays a bank manager who meets his fiancée’s (Nina Dobrev) parents for the first time the week before their wedding and discovers they’re notorious bank robbers. “If I learnt anything from shooting this movie, it’s that if you want to impress your in-laws, rob a series of banks to earn their respect and save their daughter!” DeVine said. Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind and Blake Anderson also star in this action-comedy.