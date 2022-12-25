The Pianist actor Ronan dies at 58

Veteran film and television actor Ronan Vibert, who worked with some of the top directors and talent during his long career, passed away at age of 58 after a brief illness.
Vibert grew up in the U.K. in South Wales, before gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA), and then lived most of his life in London. In recent years, he had relocated to Florida.
His many films include The Snowman with Michael Fassbender, Saving Mr Banks with Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, Shadow of the Vampire with John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe, The Cat’s Meow, directed by Peter Bogdanovich, Tomb Raider 2 with Angelina Jolie, and the Oscar-winning The Pianist, directed by Roman Polanski. — IANS
