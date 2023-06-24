The poster of upcoming film Sergeant released

Randeep Hooda recently unveiled the first poster of the upcoming film Sergeant. The cop drama is scheduled to release on June 30 on JioCinema. Randeep Hooda has garnered praise for both CAT and Inspector Avinash. Apart from this, he also released the teaser for Veer Savarkar.

Directed by Prawaal Raman, Sergeant reunites Randeep Hooda with Raman after their previous collaboration on Main Aur Charles. Prawaal Raman has previously worked on films like Darna Mana Hai, Gayab, Darna Zaroori Hai, and 404.