‘The queen is back,' says Twitter as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares Ponniyin Selvan first look

Chandigarh, March 3

The first look of Ponniyin Selvan is out and among all its characters, it is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look that has left Twitter smitten. Dressed in a red and gold saree, Aishwarya Rai shared the poster of her character from the film on her Instagram. She wrote, “The golden era comes to the big screens on September 30th."

The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Produced by Lyca Productions, the period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni).

Let’s take at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

The trending post was shared by the former Miss World on late Wednesday night. Some of the reactions to first look include, “Goddess,” written by one user.

“Looks like an art”, said another Twitter user.

"The original gangster when it comes to period movies," wrote another Twitter user.

The Original Gangster when it comes to Period Movies #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/p27ePtM2ue — I love Aishwarya (@centurysum1) March 2, 2022

Yet another wrote, “The Queen is Back to reascend her throne.”

Another fan's tweet read, "My heart is crying. She's back."

Talking about period period dramas, Aishwarya has in the past acted in films like Devdas, Umrao Jaan and Jodhaa Akbar among others.

It was last year that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signed the period drama Ponniyin Selvan. She made the announcement of her association by sharing a poster of the film. The actress captioned it, "The golden era comes to life. Mani Ratnam'sPonniyin SelvanPS1."

This isn’t the first time that Aiswarya is working in a Mani Ratnam film. She has worked with the filmmaker in Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010). In both the flicks, she was starred opposite her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

